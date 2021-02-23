LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Down 18.6%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s share price dropped 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,132,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,385,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LAIX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

