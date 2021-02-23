Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $15.67. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 135,431 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

