Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $567.80 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

