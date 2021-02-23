Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of LAMR opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.46.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.