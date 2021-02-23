Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after buying an additional 894,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

