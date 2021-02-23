Lambda Hits One Day Volume of $23.69 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Lambda has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and approximately $23.69 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00735066 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.72 or 0.04575442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,697,775 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars.

