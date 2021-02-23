Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 22,197 Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

