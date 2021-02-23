Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 270,178 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 270,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

