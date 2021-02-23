Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.14 Million in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.24% of Putnam Premier Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 199,955 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 743,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,446 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 525,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

