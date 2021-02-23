Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.21 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.68 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

