Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVRO opened at $168.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Truist increased their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

