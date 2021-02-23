Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.01.

Several analysts recently commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

