Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.84, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.