Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 28,324 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 985,523 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.69. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock worth $41,806,771 over the last quarter.

ONEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

