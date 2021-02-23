Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

