Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 37.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $204,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 359.5% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $210,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $773,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

