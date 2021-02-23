Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,134 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

