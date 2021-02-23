LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LaserBond’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.43.

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components. The company provides drilling tools; and laser cladding, thermal spray, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, and remanufacturing services.

