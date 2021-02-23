Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) Shares Down 14.8%

Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)’s share price was down 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 583,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 276,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico; and in the RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar mines in Brazil. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.