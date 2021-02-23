LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $146.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.