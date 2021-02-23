Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7-14.1 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $115.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.