Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Lennar worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

