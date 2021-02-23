LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price Up 18.6%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)’s stock price rose 18.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 383,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 43,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29.

About LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

