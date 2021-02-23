Level01 Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $4,336.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

