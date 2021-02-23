Level01 (LVX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,496.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Level01 has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Level01 has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $4,496.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00058940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.51 or 0.04623728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00039212 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.