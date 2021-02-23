Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $7.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 905,194 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

