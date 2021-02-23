LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) is Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes makes up approximately 4.2% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of LGI Homes worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.45.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

