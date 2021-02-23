LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

LGIH stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.95. 15,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,552. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

