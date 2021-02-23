LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB) Shares Down 0.7%

LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.38. 12,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 63,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,000. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

