Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.