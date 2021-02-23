Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells $284,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 432,327 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.