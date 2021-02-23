Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 13,830 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 294.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULG. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

NULG opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.