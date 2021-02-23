Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

