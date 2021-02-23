Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

