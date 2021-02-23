Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,629 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 230,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $99.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.