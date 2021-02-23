Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,184 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

