Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,497 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $17,761,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,823,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

