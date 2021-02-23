Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,036 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Baidu by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,578,000 after buying an additional 88,571 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.05.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.