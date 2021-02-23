Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

