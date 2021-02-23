Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 203.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.