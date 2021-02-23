Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,774,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $42,556,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

