Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.