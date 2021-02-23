Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.