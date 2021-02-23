Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

