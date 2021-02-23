Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.