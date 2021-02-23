Lido Advisors LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mohawk Group worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWK. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mohawk Group stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99.
Mohawk Group Profile
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
