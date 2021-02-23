Lido Advisors LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mohawk Group worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWK. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Mohawk Group Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.