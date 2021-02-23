Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.99

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.99 and last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 3796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Life Storage by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

