Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00004217 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00360614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

