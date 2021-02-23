Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Down 7.1%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.80 and last traded at $75.11. 1,258,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 699,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of -92.73.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,632,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,649,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.