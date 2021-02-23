Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,698.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $553,758.92 and $1,698.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.78 or 0.00764046 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.96 or 0.04614565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.